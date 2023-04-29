Traffic restrictions in Mysuru ahead of PM Modi’s road show on April 30

April 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The City police has imposed traffic restrictions in various parts of the city on Sunday, April 30, including banning movement of traffic between 12 noon and 8 p.m. on certain roads in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show.

A statement from the City Police Commissioner’s office said movement of traffic will be banned from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday on Radhakrishna Marga between Kautilya Circle and MUDA junction, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road from MUDA junction to Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road from Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House circle, Nelson Mandela Road from Highway Circle to LIC circle, Old Mysuru-Bengaluru road between LIC circle and Kempegowda circle and Ring Road between Kempegowda circle to Mysuru Airport.

Meanwhile, the City Police has made separate parking arrangements for various vehicles carrying general public and party workers for the Prime Minister’s road show.

Buses

While buses coming from Hunsur, Periyapatna and KR Nagar will drop passengers near Kalamandira and park the vehicles at Mahabhodhi School premises, Village hostel grounds and University of Mysore campus, buses coming from HD Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narsipur will drop passengers near Boulevard circle and park vehicles at Lalitha Mahal grounds and KSOU grounds at Tavarekatte.

Similiarly, vehicles coming from Bengaluru and Mandya will park vehicles at Bannimantap parade grounds.

Cars and two-wheelers

Parking arrangements for cars and two-wheelers has been made at JK Grounds, Doddakere Maidan, Karnataka Exhibition Grounds on MG Road, St Philomena’s College grounds, Bannimantap.

Mr. Modi’s road show is scheduled to commence from Gun House circle at 5.30 p.m. from where he will reach the Sanskrit Pathashala before passing through Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) offices, KR Circle, Ayurvedic College circle and Bamboo Bazaar before reaching Bannimantap and conclude at Millennium Circle near LIC offices.

The route of the Prime Minister’s road show, which is essentially the Dasara procession route, will also feature cultural troupes at certain identified locations.