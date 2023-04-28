ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions for Narendra Modi roadshow in Bengaluru

April 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic in the city is expected to be thrown out of gear on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a roadshow for over 6 km from Magadi Road-Nice Road junction at 3.30 p.m.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised road users not to use Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Road, Nrupatunga Road, Krumbigal Road, Devanga Road, Lalbagh West Gate Road, R.V. College Road from 2 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

The traffic police have also advised road users coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru to take a diversion at Tavarekere. Vehicles coming going the city towards Magadi Road have to join Mysuru Road after taking a diversion at MC Circle and reach Tavarekere. The traffic police have also asked road users to avoid Magadi Road and those travelling from Mysuru Road and Tumakuru Road to take suitable directions.

