Tourist places in Mysuru to remain open for visitors on May 10

District administration will create awareness on compulsory voting, at Mysuru Zoo and Mysuru Palace, among other places of tourist interest, for the benefit of visitors from Karnataka visiting the tourist places

May 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Places of tourist interest in Mysuru will remain open on the polling day on Wednesday, May 10.

Though eligible voters from Karnataka will not be allowed into tourist destinations in Mandya and Kodagu districts without casting their vote, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said that there is no proposal before the district administration to close places of tourist interest in Mysuru for any visitors.

Mysuru is a tourism centre, attracting a large number of tourists from outside Karnataka also. The administration has carried out campaigns on compulsory voting and the local tourists from Karnataka should understand the importance of casting their votes, he said.

The local tourists from different parts of Karnataka should ensure that they stay in their villages and cast their votes compulsorily. However, the district administration will create awareness on compulsory voting, at Mysuru Zoo and Mysuru Palace, among other places of tourist interest for the benefit of visitors from Karnataka visiting the tourist places.

Meanwhile, the Mandya district administration has said that eligible voters from Karnataka will be allowed into places of tourist interest in the district on May 10 only after they cast their votes.

The prohibition on entry of visitors, who had not cast their votes, will be implemented in KRS, Brindavan Gardens, Muthathi, Shivanasamudra water falls, Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, Balamuri and Dariya Daulat Bagh among other places of tourist interest in Mandya between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 10, according to a statement from Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna.

Similiarly, eligible voters from Karnataka will not be allowed in places of tourist interest in Kodagu on May 10 if they have not cast their votes. The prohibition will be implemented between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 10 at Raja Seat, Sunny Side Museum, Abbey Falls and Mallalli Falls.

