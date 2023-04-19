ADVERTISEMENT

Total seizures cross ₹200 crore ahead of elections

April 19, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Since March 29, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission’s total seizures have crossed ₹204 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. This includes ₹16.92 crore seized in the last 24 hours.

Overall during the 2018 elections, over ₹185.74 crore was seized. The EC had seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore (between March 9 to 27) even before the election date was announced. The EC has identified 81 expenditure sensitive constituencies this year. 

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹76.7 crore, while liquor worth ₹42.82 crore, narcotics worth ₹15.25 crore, precious metals worth ₹49.71 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹19.59 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

Support our reporting.
Police authorities have booked 1,629 FIRs with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal, and freebies and 11,276 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of the announcement of the elections, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, the Special Surveillance Teams and Income Tax Department have seized 7.793 kg of gold worth ₹50.42 lakh in Dharwad constituency, 11.42 kg of gold worth ₹6.49 crore, and 74.896 kg of silver worth ₹44.63 lakh in Haveri constituency, according to the release.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.

