Time-bound plan sought for including Koli, Kuruba communities under Scheduled Castes list

May 01, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress leader Priyank Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to a few questions before holding a roadshow in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Kharge demanded a time-bound plan for the inclusion of the Koli and Kuruba communities into the Scheduled Castes list. Mr. Modi should also clarify his stand about 40% commission charge against the BJP government in the State.

He urged the Prime Minister to clarify on his government’s decision to drop the railway division in Kalaburagi and also to justify fielding a rowdy-sheeter Manikanth Rathod against him in Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kharge accused the BJP leaders of resorting to “low-level politics” by fielding a candidate who, according to him, is involved in illegal transportation of rice and milk powder meant for distribution in anganwadi centres.

It may recalled that Mr. Rathod has filed a Lokayukta case against Priyank Kharge and his father Mallikarjun Kharge on land-grabbing charge.