Thousands take part in Amit Shah’s roadshow in Yadgir

April 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Yadgir

Thousands of BJP workers holding their party flags greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah with enthusiasm during a roadshow from Valmiki Circle to Shastri Circle via Subhas Circle in Yadgir city on Tuesday.

The roadshow began at 4.20 p.m. and ended by 5.20 p.m. and Mr. Shah was accompanied by local MLA and BJP candidate Venkatareddy Mudnal, Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, district BJP president Sharanabhupal Reddy and others.

The party workers showered flowers on Mr. Shah and continuously shouted slogans favouring the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering at Shastri Circle, Mr. Shah said that double-engine governments under Mr. Modi, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have taken up several development works in the State.

“We have suspended the 4% reservation that was given to Muslims by the previous Congress government and shared it among Lingayats and Vokkaligas, while increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he stressed.

“Development works, public safety and social harmony of Karnataka cannot be ensured by the Congress as it was only the BJP which can ensure that. The BJP government has secured public safety in the State by banning the PFI. Now, Congress leaders are saying that they will come to power and revoke reservation for Muslims and lift the ban imposed on PFI,” he said.

“Will you agree to that? Will you bring the Congress back to power?” he asked and the gathering replied: “No, No”.

Thanking the people of Yadgir for extending support, he said that he has conducted roadshows in Mysuru, Hassan and Kittur Karnataka and now in Yadgir, which comes under Kalyan Karnataka. The response of the people has been immense, he said.

The Union Home Minister said that “you should vote for the BJP and bring it back to power with full majority.”

