Those quitting BJP now will not be taken back in near future, warns Arun Singh

April 14, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

Close on the heels of a slew of disappointed ticket aspirants, including the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, quitting the party, BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Friday warned that the party would not open its doors in the near future to those who were quitting the party organistion now.

‘No loss to party’

“The party will not suffer any losses if five or six people tender their resignations. But we will not open our doors to them at least for the next 20 years,” he warned, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

Replying to a query on Mr. Savadi quitting the party and joining the Congress, Mr. Singh said the party had given him the Deputy Chief Minister’s post despite him losing the Assembly polls. It had also made him an MLC. He should introspect in this regard, Mr. Singh said, and remarked that Mr. Savadi was bound to repent his decision to join the Congress.

He said lakhs of party workers had continued to render their services to the BJP despite not getting an opportunity to become either legislator or MP. “It is natural to become dissatisfied when they do not get the ticket to contest polls. But people and voters will not forget those who quit the party for selfish reasons despite enjoying high-level posts,” he maintained.

More people leave

Meanwhile, disappointed ticket aspirants quitting the BJP continued with MLA for Ramdurg in Belagavi district Mahadevappa Yadavad, who has been denied the ticket, announcing his decision to quit the party. He told media persons on Friday that he had decided to contest as an Independent. He alleged that in his place the party had given the ticket to Chikkarevanna, who had come from the Congress.