This time, BJP will win more seats in Mysuru region: Arun Singh

April 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Thursday, April 27, expressed confidence that the party will win more seats in Mysuru region when compared to the last elections.

“This time, the BJP shall win more seats in the region,” said Mr. Singh, while applauding S.A. Ramdas, MLA, for making way for a party worker, T.S. Srivatsa, who is the BJP nominee in Krishnaraja constituency in the city. “Such things happen only in the BJP where the party workers get recognised and seniors acknowledge the party’s decision. I am aware of Mr. Ramdas’s work. But the party wanted to field a fresh face and he (Mr. Ramdas) complied with it,” Mr. Singh told at a press conference.

Mr. Ramdas was present with Mr. Singh, who joined the party workers here when Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with them virtually during the ‘samvaad’ ahead of the crucial elections.

Mr. Singh accused the Congress of spreading lies on reservation as he claimed that the BJP government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the issue of reservation.

Claiming that development works of B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai will take the party through under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he alleged that development had taken a backseat during Siddaramaiah government, which allegedly supported PFI. “It (the Siddaramaiah government) was doing appeasement politics and therefore, it lost power in 2018. There were law and order issues as well during his tenure,” he charged.

Mr. Singh said that the Prime Minister knows the pulse of party workers and therefore, he gets easily connected with them as he addressed over 50 lakh party workers. He has clearly stressed the need for a ‘double engine Sarkar’ yet again in Karnataka and the pluses it brings to the State and its people.

He claimed that over 70 candidates in poll fray are fresh faces and the party fielded them considering their work in the party organisation and other factors. Now, it’s the leaders who will work to get them elected, he said, adding that the U.P. and Gujarat models will also work in Karnataka.

BJP State Vice-President Rajendra, S.A. Ramdas, BJP leader V. Ravishankar, other office bearers and other leaders were present.