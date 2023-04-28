ADVERTISEMENT

The vote is for better future of the country: Karnik

April 28, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Y. Bharath Shetty, MLA and BJP candidate for Mangaluru City North, interacting with voters at Chitrapur Mutt, in Mangaluru on April 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Every vote is important and it is for the better future of country, said Bharaitya Janata Party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik here on Friday.

During the party campaign in Chitrapura, former MLC Mr. Karnik said because of lack of clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008 and 2018 there were some unforeseen developments. Because of some developments with the BJP party, the Congress came to power in the State in 2013 and there were lot of problems in their rule.

Asking people to vote for BJP to ensure it gets clear majority, Mr. Karnik said the vote is not just about choosing an candidate but ensuring better future for the country. “You have seen the way party has handled COVID-19 crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a good standing for the country in the world. Your vote is for the better future of the country,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Affirming the commitment of BJP government for development and nationalism, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said the BJP government has spent ₹2,260 crore development works in his constituency, which is more than four times of ₹525 crore spent by the Congress government in 2018. Apart from road and drinking water works, Dr. Shetty said he has initiated amounting to ₹70 crore in the tourism sector that provides employment.

“We are not against any community. Like our Prime Minister, our (Basavaraj Bommai) government has ensured development of all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US