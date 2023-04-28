The vote is for better future of the country: Karnik

April 28, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Every vote is important and it is for the better future of country, said Bharaitya Janata Party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik here on Friday.

During the party campaign in Chitrapura, former MLC Mr. Karnik said because of lack of clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008 and 2018 there were some unforeseen developments. Because of some developments with the BJP party, the Congress came to power in the State in 2013 and there were lot of problems in their rule.

Asking people to vote for BJP to ensure it gets clear majority, Mr. Karnik said the vote is not just about choosing an candidate but ensuring better future for the country. “You have seen the way party has handled COVID-19 crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a good standing for the country in the world. Your vote is for the better future of the country,” he said.

Affirming the commitment of BJP government for development and nationalism, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said the BJP government has spent ₹2,260 crore development works in his constituency, which is more than four times of ₹525 crore spent by the Congress government in 2018. Apart from road and drinking water works, Dr. Shetty said he has initiated amounting to ₹70 crore in the tourism sector that provides employment.

“We are not against any community. Like our Prime Minister, our (Basavaraj Bommai) government has ensured development of all,” he said.