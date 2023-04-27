The saffron districts of south Karnataka

April 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The malnad districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu stand separate from the rest in southern Karnataka, given the political equations there with a clear slat to the BJP.

The BJP started gaining ground in Shivamogga district from 1983, when former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was elected to the State Assembly for the first time, with M. Ananda Rao. From then on, the BJP has strengthened the party gradually in every election. The people of Thirthahalli, native place of socialist leader Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, elected Araga Jnanendra of the BJP for the first time in 1994. Sagar and Sorab constituencies elected BJP candidates only after former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, a tall leader of backward classes, joined that party.

The party insiders say, the BJP could grow in Shivamogga because of consistent work by RSS activities in the district. Repeated incidents of communal violence in Shivamogga city gave the BJP an opportunity to organise the Hindus. In the 2018 elections, the BJP won six of seven seats.

Row over cave shrine

However, in Chikkamagaluru, the BJP could gain ground only in the 2000s after the row began over Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, a cave shrine venerated by both Hindus and Muslims. The organisations associated with Sangh Parivar in the 1990s demanded that the place be declared a Hindu place of worship. This gave impetus to the BJP, which won three of the five seats in Chikkamagaluru district in 2004 for the first time. In the 2018 elections, the BJP won four of the five seats.

A.K. Subbaiah, the first State president of the BJP, hailed from Kodagu district, and it has grown consistently here. However, he later became one of the party’s most vocal critics. In the last election, BJP used the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan as a campaigning tool. The BJP won both seats in the district in 2018.