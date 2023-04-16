The purpose of increasing reservation is to bring deprived communities to the mainstream: CM

April 16, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Yadgir

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that reservation among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was increased to bring them to the mainstream and ensure education and employment to their children.

He was addressing a gathering at a programme at University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur on Sunday to felicitate him and thank the State government for increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The programme was organised by the Scheduled Castes Okkoota.

He said that after Independence, successive governments have merely included castes in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories. But, they have not made any attempt to increase reservation. And, moreover, the number of castes under Scheduled Castes has reached 103, while earlier there were just six castes.

Considering this, “I have increased reservation to 18% to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and 32% for OBCs, totalling 50% reservation for these communities,” he said. The issue of increasing reservation for these communities as stated in the Constitution was not taken up by the previous governments, he added.

“I am a true Ambedkarite. I follow the principle of Basaveshwara. I know the status of the downtrodden communities that have not been provided proper education and employment. Therefore, I took the decision and increased reservation for them to ensure education and employment to bring them to the mainstream,” he said.

The Chief Minister attacked the Congress and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for not taking any action to uplift the social status of the deprived communities and said that “he [Siddaramaiah] only addressed people to gain votes but really did nothing for them.”

“Now, people of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC communities have become aware of the fact that hitherto they were being used only as votebank. Therefore, the tactics of the Congress will not work any longer, as these communities will support those who stand by them and take up welfare programmes for them,” he said.

Stating that a recommendation has been made to the Centre to include the decision to increase reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, he said that the benefits of his decision will reach the targeted communities in the future.

Union Minister Narayanaswamy, Minister Govind Karjol and Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil also spoke.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, Member of Legislative Assembly Shivanagouda Naik, the former MLAs Tipparaju Hawaldar, A. Papareddy, Pratapgouda Patil and others were present.

