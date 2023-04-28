The Jarkiholis confident but on alert in Gokak

April 28, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Ramesh Jarkiholi lives in a palatial house on the way to the scenic waterfalls on the outskirts of Gokak. From a humble background, the fortunes of the family changed since his first term as legislator in 1999. From trading in Indian-made foreign liquor in a few districts in north Karnataka just three decades ago, the clan has become one of the biggest sugar and molasses producing families in north Karnataka. Now, the five Jarkiholi brothers own or run five sugar factories and another is coming up.

The family has also maintained a near monopoly on the politics in the taluk. Four of the brothers are in public life. MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi in the BJP, MLA Satish Jarkiholi is in the Congress, and the younger sibling Lakhan Jarkiholi is an unattached member in the Legislative Council, though he is busy managing Mr. Ramesh’s campaign in Gokak. The stronghold of the family over the gram and taluk panchayats, town and city municipal councils, local cooperative sugar factories, and banks is evident. The brothers are called “Sahukars.”

A self-assured Mr. Ramesh reiterates that this time, he is not spending much time on his campaign in Gokak. “I will campaign harder for my followers Mahesh Kumathalli in Athani and Nagesh Manolkar in Belagavi rural than for myself. I am needed much more there, than here,’‘ he says. Mr. Lakhan says: “Ramesh Sahukar does not need to campaign here.”

Of the seven elections he has fought, Mr. Ramesh has lost just once - in 1985.

New challenge

Despite the obvious confidence, some signals indicate they are working harder than ever. The BJP nominee is fighting Congress candidate Mahantesh Kadadi, a young doctor from the Panchamasali Lingayat community who runs a chain of hospitals in Gokak and surrounding towns. Dr. Kadadi is the cousin of Iranna Kadadi, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member. JD(S) candidate Channabasappa Gidnavar, another Panchamasali Lingayat, has withdrawn his nomination after announcing his support to the Congress.

This time, his loyalists admit, Mr. Ramesh is facing a new challenge. “All these years, he has taken the support of Lingayats and Muslims for granted. But that is changing,’‘ said a youth at the Nayak Student Federation, a youth body that volunteers in the campaigns of the Jarkiholi brothers.

“This time, the Lingayat community is having second thoughts because the Congress fielded a Panchamasali candidate. The Muslimswere supporting Mr. Ramesh as they had no choice. But, this time, they feel the Congress has a shot at victory,’‘ he said.

Inayat Ali, who is a member of the Syed Ali Shah Dargah committee, said that 26 Jamaat committees in the constituency are yet to decide on polling preferences.

Dr. Kadadi says he is confident of winning. “The people of Gokak are tired of the Jarkiholis. They want change,’‘ he said. “Mr. Ramesh has converted Gokak into a private republic. He has single-handed control over every government office in the taluk. Nothing moves here without his orders. The people are feeling suffocated,’‘ he said.

However, some questions remain unanswered. Why did the Congress choose a relative of a senior BJP leader as its candidate in Gokak? D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, said ticket was distributed on various factors, including probability of victory.

Related but opposed

And what will the two senior leaders, Mr. Satish and Mr. Kadadi, whose relatives are fighting polls from parties opposed to their ideologies, do in Gokak? Who will they actively campaign for? Mr. Satish says party comes first, while Mr. Kadadi too says he is a disciplined soldier of the BJP.

