ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Saundatti after rumours spread about rejection of BJP candidate’s nomination

April 22, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Opposition candidates had submitted written complaints that BJP candidate Rathna Mamani had filed wrong documents about the legal validity of her marriage

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Rathna Mamani, the BJP candidate from Saundatti, during the burial of her husband Vishwanath Mamani in Belagavi district in October 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Tension prevailed in Saundatti in Belagavi district on Saturday morning, after a huge crowd gathered in front of the tahasildar office following heated discussions between Congress and BJP followers. Police had to push out the youth who were trying to force entry into the election returning office.

The followers were alarmed by rumours that the Returning Officer had rejected the nomination of BJP candidate Rathna Mamani after an inquiry into a complaint filed by Opposition candidates .

On Saturday, candidates Bapugouda Patil of the AAP and Vishwas Vaidya of the Congress submitted written complaints that the BJP candidate had filed two wrong documents. One complaint was about the affidavit, which they said was not fresh and two, about the legal validity of her marriage with Vishwanath Mamani, former MLA and BJP leader, who passed away six months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple complaints

The complainants contended that Vishwanath Mamani had married Rathna Mamani without divorcing a wife who was still alive. This, they said, proved that she was lying in her affidavit that she was the spouse of Mr. Mamani. They also argued that Ms. Rathna had submitted fudged documents supporting her nomination papers, which were nothing but facsimile copies of the affidavits filed by Vishwanath Mamani for the 2018 elections.

Other objections were that the affidavit was not in the revised format and that the RO staff had accepted some of her documents beyond the deadline of 3 p.m. on April 20, as well as that she had not submitted details of some government dues. The AAP candidate has also sought action against the RO.

Police officers said messages posted by some miscreants on social media, that the RO had rejected the nomination papers of the Ms. Rathna, led to the confusion.

Election officers in Saundatti, however, said they were yet to decide on the validity of the BJP candidate’s nomination. Saturday (April 22) is the last day for scrutiny and Sunday (April 23) is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling is scheduled on May 10 and counting on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US