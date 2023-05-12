ADVERTISEMENT

Telkur alleges Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil spent ₹50 crore to buy votes in elections

May 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Rajkumar Patil Telkur alleged that the Congress Candidate and former Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who was contesting on Congress ticket from Sedam constituency, has spent around ₹50 crore to lure voters during election.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Telkur said that according to sources from Congress leaders and Mr. Patil’s close aide, the leader had spent around ₹50 crore to buy votes.

He alleged that earlier Mr. Patil was indulged in illegal recruitment when he was Minister for Medical Education, Mr. Patil was also involved in alleged illegal sale and transaction of land belonging to Sahara Group, Mr. Telkur alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Telkur failed to provide any substantial evidences or documents to prove his allegations and assured that very soon he will come before the media with all evidences related to the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US