HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telkur alleges Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil spent ₹50 crore to buy votes in elections

May 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Rajkumar Patil Telkur alleged that the Congress Candidate and former Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who was contesting on Congress ticket from Sedam constituency, has spent around ₹50 crore to lure voters during election.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Telkur said that according to sources from Congress leaders and Mr. Patil’s close aide, the leader had spent around ₹50 crore to buy votes.

He alleged that earlier Mr. Patil was indulged in illegal recruitment when he was Minister for Medical Education, Mr. Patil was also involved in alleged illegal sale and transaction of land belonging to Sahara Group, Mr. Telkur alleged.

However, Mr. Telkur failed to provide any substantial evidences or documents to prove his allegations and assured that very soon he will come before the media with all evidences related to the allegations.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / political parties / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.