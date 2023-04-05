ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ Association seeks relaxation from election duty for teacher above 55 years

April 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking relaxation from poll duty for teachers above 55 and those with young children or suffering from illnesses.

Shambhulinganagowda Patil, president of the association, said, “Teachers above 55 years suffer from various illnesses and have other problems. The government has also provided relaxation from transfer for teachers above 55 years of age and women teachers above 50. Therefore, we request the EC to give relaxation to teachers above 55 from election duty.”

He also said that the Commission should provide basic facilities like toilets, drinking water and food for retaining officers and others in voting centres. After completion of the election duty, the Commission should provide proper vehicle facilities from the taluk centres to their native places, he demanded.

