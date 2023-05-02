HamberMenu
Teacher on poll duty collapses, passes away

May 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Mallappa Bhimappa Sonar

Mallappa Bhimappa Sonar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 54-year-old teacher who was returning home after attending election training collapsed and breathed his last in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mallappa Bhimappa Sonar was a teacher at Hara Bhatta Primary School in Kundgol and was deployed as presiding officer.

He was returning home after attending election training at JSS College in Dharwad, when he collapsed while going down the stairs. He passed away on the spot.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Mourning the demise, District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde has in a release said that steps will be taken to provide all assistance from the government to the teacher’s family.

