Teacher booked for luring govt. employees to vote for BJP candidate

May 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Brahmapur police in Kalaburagi city have registered a case against a government teacher on the charge of luring government employees with money to vote for the BJP candidate in Kalaburagi South segment on Friday. Chidanand Metri an assistant teacher working at Government High School, Havanur, in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district is the accused.

In a written complaint, Bhimaraya Kannur, Planning Officer of the Women and Child Development Department who was designated as a member of a Flying Squad for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, said that the accused was distributing BJP tokens among the government employees and luring them with money to vote for the BJP candidate.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 171E and 171B (offence of bribery) against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India has opened postal voting centre at the Town Hall in the city for government employees and the accused was luring the employees with money to vote for BJP candidate Dattatreya Patil Revoor.

ADVERTISEMENT