SVEEP committees intensify voter awareness campaign in Mysuru

April 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The District SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) committees have intensified their campaign to increase the voting percentage in their respective regions with a slew of programmes being held since the last couple of weeks.

As the election fever is on and the political parties raise the tempo in their bid to woo the voters, the district SVEEP committees have raised the pitch to increase public participation in the democratic exercise through various programmes. This included Bharatnatyam, rendering songs and street plays.

In Mysuru, the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Sunday, April 30, along with the members of the SVEEP committee administered oath in the ‘’Namma Nade Mathagattiya Kade’’ programme held on the Mathru Mandali School premises where the first time voters and those who had attained 18 years were asked to exercise their franchise without fail.

He said the programme was taking place across Karnataka and it was imperative for the youth to be aware of the importance of casting ones vote. There are 20,095 voting booths in the district and all of them have been provided with assured minimum facilities, he said, urging the youth to become ambassadors in their own right and exhort others to exercise their right to vote.

He also said that it was not the responsibility of the district administration alone to create awareness among the public of voting but even the community members can take up the mantle of responsibility. Compared to rural areas, the voting percentage was lower in urban centres. There are certain parts of Mysuru city where the polling percentage was 40 per cent to 50 per cent only. This should be increased and the authorities expect about 75 per cent voting in the urban areas in the coming elections, he added. Mysuru ZP CEP K.M. Gayatri, Commissioner for Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Devaraj and others were present. Similar exercise was conducted in different taluks as well.

In neighbouring district of Kodagu, there was a jatha to create awareness on the importance of voting. Besides, the SVEEP committee in Kodagu has been conducting a slew of events since the last few weeks which has caught the attention of the public. It has, for instance, designed 50 unique posters which have been uploaded on social media besides, in hoarding, across the district. Its election ambassadors are drawn from the commoners who have accomplished and made a mark in their respective spheres and this move has won local appreciation.

Working professionals including doctors, hockey players, vegetable vendors, pourakarmikas, senior citizens who have attained 100 years have taken part in the exercise.