ADVERTISEMENT

SVEEP bike rally creates voter awareness in Koppal

April 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An aerial view of a huge circle created by bikers as part of voter awareness activities at Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground in Koppal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive, the district administration organised a bike rally in Koppal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sundaresh Babu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and SVEEP Committee chairperson Rahul Ratnam Pandey flagged off the rally and participated by riding a motorcycle at Sri Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground.

Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ratnam Pandey riding bikes during the rally at Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground in Koppal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special vehicle that displayed posters highlighting the importance of people’s participation in the electoral process was also flagged off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the bike rally began, an oath was administered to the participants saying that they will cast their vote in the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

A huge circle of riders with their bikes that was formed at the ground became the cynosure of all eyes.

The rally passed through Basaveshwar Cirlce (Gunj Circle), Old DC Office, Salarjung Road, Clock Tower, Jawahar Road, Ashoka Cirlce and Bus Stand before culminating on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US