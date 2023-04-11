SVEEP bike rally creates voter awareness in Koppal

April 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive, the district administration organised a bike rally in Koppal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sundaresh Babu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and SVEEP Committee chairperson Rahul Ratnam Pandey flagged off the rally and participated by riding a motorcycle at Sri Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground.

A special vehicle that displayed posters highlighting the importance of people’s participation in the electoral process was also flagged off.

Before the bike rally began, an oath was administered to the participants saying that they will cast their vote in the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

A huge circle of riders with their bikes that was formed at the ground became the cynosure of all eyes.

The rally passed through Basaveshwar Cirlce (Gunj Circle), Old DC Office, Salarjung Road, Clock Tower, Jawahar Road, Ashoka Cirlce and Bus Stand before culminating on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.