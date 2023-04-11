HamberMenu
SVEEP bike rally creates voter awareness in Koppal

April 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
An aerial view of a huge circle created by bikers as part of voter awareness activities at Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground in Koppal on Tuesday.

An aerial view of a huge circle created by bikers as part of voter awareness activities at Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground in Koppal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive, the district administration organised a bike rally in Koppal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sundaresh Babu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and SVEEP Committee chairperson Rahul Ratnam Pandey flagged off the rally and participated by riding a motorcycle at Sri Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground.

Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ratnam Pandey riding bikes during the rally at Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground in Koppal on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ratnam Pandey riding bikes during the rally at Gavisiddeshwar Math Ground in Koppal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special vehicle that displayed posters highlighting the importance of people’s participation in the electoral process was also flagged off.

Before the bike rally began, an oath was administered to the participants saying that they will cast their vote in the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

A huge circle of riders with their bikes that was formed at the ground became the cynosure of all eyes.

The rally passed through Basaveshwar Cirlce (Gunj Circle), Old DC Office, Salarjung Road, Clock Tower, Jawahar Road, Ashoka Cirlce and Bus Stand before culminating on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

