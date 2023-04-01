ADVERTISEMENT

‘SVEEP’ action in booths of low voter turnout in Mysuru

April 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

State SVEEP Nodal Officer P.S. Vastrad visits such booths and a tribal colony, asks the local officials to implement activities for improving voting in such areas  

The Hindu Bureau

State SVEEP Nodal Officer P.S. Vastrad during his visit to booths in Mysuru district on Saturday. ZP CEO and SVEEP Nodal Officer in Mysuru Gayathri and others are seen.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

How to improve voter turnout in Mysuru that recorded low voter turnout in 2018 elections?

Keeping the data of previous elections, strategies are being worked out to make people vote in large numbers from those polling booths that had low turnout.

In this connection, State SVEEP Nodal Officer and former IAS officer P.S. Vastrad on Saturday visited some of those booths and discussed with the officials in-charge of SVEEP activities on the actions that are being planned.

Mr. Vastrad, accompanied by District SVEEP Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri, also visited a Soliga tribal colony in Jayapura Gram Panchayat limits near here. He told the officials to make all necessary arrangements for a ramp in the booth in the colony and ensure other facilities.

He collected details on the SVEEP activities planned in booths of low voting in 2018 this time and the strategies planned for drawing the voters to the polling booths.

Mr. Vastrad, during his visit to the Soliga tribal colony, told the residents to vote without fail and speak to the local authorities if they have any concerns with regard to the polling. He advised them to call the 1950 helpline for assistance.

