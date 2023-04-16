ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of ticket aspirant stage protests over Congress’ selection of candidate for Shivamogga

April 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

H.S. Sundaresh, president of Shivamogga district unit of the Congress’ supporters alleges that the party ignored his contributions to strengthening the party’s base in the district. They burnt tyres near the party office as part of their protest

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of H.S. Sundaresh, president of Shivamogga district unit of the Congress, staged a protest in front of the party office in the city opposing the party’s choice of candidate for Shivamogga. 

The party chose H.C. Yogesh as its candidate for the constituency. Mr. Sundaresh was one of the aspirants. His supporters alleged that the party ignored his contributions to strengthening the party’s base in the district. They burnt tyres near the party office as part of their protest.

As Mr. Sundaresh reached the office in his car, the protesters stopped him and asked him not to work for the party. They argued that he should not work for the party as it did not recognise his hard work. They also maintained that they would not campaign for the party candidate. Sundaresh was seen pacifying his supporters.

Meanwhile, supporters of former MLC K.B. Prasanna Kumar, who was also an aspirant for the ticket, staged a protest in front of his house in Ashoka Nagar. They also burnt tyres near his house to express their opposition to the party’s choice.

