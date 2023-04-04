Supporters of Congress ticket aspirant H.M. Nandakumar to meet again on April 9

April 04, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The crisis in the Sullia unit of the Congress over the allocation of party ticket continues with supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, a ticket aspirant, calling for another meeting of party workers in Sullia on April 9.

This meeting has been called even after Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar issuing a statement asking party leaders and workers not to attend the event. Attending the meeting will be treated as an anti-party activity and disciplinary action will be taken against such workers, Mr. Kumar said in a statement on Monday.

A section of party workers have been opposing the candidature of G. Krishnappa, who is the party’s official candidate from Sullia Assembly constituency. They are asking party to give ‘B form’ to Mr. Nandakumar, who, they said, has good chance of winning the seat.

Earlier, they held two meetings, one in Sullia and the other in Kadaba, and also held a dharna in front of the party’s district office in Mangaluru.

A group of party workers recently met State Congress unit president D.K. Shivakumar and other leaders to urge the party to change the candidate.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Balakrishna Balleri, former president Kadaba Block Congress, said the High Command has so far not announced anything about the demand by party activists. “We are all meeting on April 9 to decide on the next course of action,” Mr. Balleri said.

When the warning issued by the party was pointed out, he said that the meeting called next week is of loyal and committed party workers. “We are meeting for the betterment of the party. We are conducting within our own limits to take the opinion of workers and to forward the same to the High Command,” he said.

Former president of Kadaba Block Congress Ganesh Kaikure, former general secretary of District Congress’s Backward Classes unit Praveen Kumar Kedanjiguttu, and general secretary of District Yuva Congress Faizal Kadaba were present.