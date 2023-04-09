ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of Congress ticket aspirant H.M. Nandakumar decide to field him as Independent candidate

April 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, Congress ticket aspirant from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada, at a public meeting at Nintikal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, the Congress ticket aspirant from Sullia Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada, at a public meeting on Sunday decided to field him as an Independent candidate if the party refused to issue him the B form.

The meeting at Nintikal, near Bellare, under the constituency, decided that the Congress should change the official candidature of G. Krishnappa within a week and declare Mr. Nandakumar as the official candidate in his place. If not Mr. Nandakumar will contest as an Independent candidate.

Convener of Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga (Group of Nandakumar Fans) and former president of Kadaba Block Congress Balakrishna Balleri announced the decision of the meeting.

Mr. Balleri said that the Congress should review its decision of fielding Mr. Krishnappa. The party should understand the reality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asha Lakshman, a former member of Sullia Taluk Panchayat, said that the party should respect the feelings of its workers. If not the party will lose its chance in Sullia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US