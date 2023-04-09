Supporters of Congress ticket aspirant H.M. Nandakumar decide to field him as Independent candidate

April 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, the Congress ticket aspirant from Sullia Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada, at a public meeting on Sunday decided to field him as an Independent candidate if the party refused to issue him the B form.

The meeting at Nintikal, near Bellare, under the constituency, decided that the Congress should change the official candidature of G. Krishnappa within a week and declare Mr. Nandakumar as the official candidate in his place. If not Mr. Nandakumar will contest as an Independent candidate.

Convener of Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga (Group of Nandakumar Fans) and former president of Kadaba Block Congress Balakrishna Balleri announced the decision of the meeting.

Mr. Balleri said that the Congress should review its decision of fielding Mr. Krishnappa. The party should understand the reality.

Asha Lakshman, a former member of Sullia Taluk Panchayat, said that the party should respect the feelings of its workers. If not the party will lose its chance in Sullia.