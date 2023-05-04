Sumalatha Ambareesh targets JD(S) in K.R. Pet

May 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, who recently announced her support to the BJP, campaigned for party candidate Narayana Gowda in K.R. Pet on Thursday and made a veiled attack on the Janata Dal (Secular).

Without naming the party, she said the people of Mandya and the taluk have voted for one party and one family and was languishing on all parameters of development. It is time people question as to why no development was taking place in Mandya unlike other districts, she said.

‘’People should realise that voting for one party would benefit only one family, but will not benefit anyone of you and your families’”, said Ms. Sumalatha. She also referred to her husband Ambareesh and said that when he passed away, the then Chief Minister - alluding to H.D. Kumaraswamy - rebuffed a request from the representatives of the cine industry for a memorial for the rebel star. ‘’But when B.S. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister, he sanctioned ₹5 crore for the memorial,” she added.

Ms. Sumalatha said the Mysugar factory in Mandya was revived thanks to the BJP government and while Mr. Narayana Gowda had brought projects worth ₹1,800 crore, she as an MP had got ₹800 crore sanctioned for projects in K.R. Pet. ‘’Given BJP’s track record of implementing project works, the victory of Mr. Narayana Gowda is confirmed and what remains to be ascertained is the margin of victory,” she added.

Mr. Yediyurappa rebuffed suggestions that he has been sidelined in the BJP and said that he was instead tour the State to strengthen the BJP and the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will win between 130 and 135 seats in the coming elections and form a government of its own, he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa described the Congress as a sinking ship as people had rejected it and said there was no comparison of Rahul Gandhi with either Mr. Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.