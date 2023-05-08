HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudheendra Kulkarni, Prakash Kammaradi appeal to people to vote out BJP in the State

They said BJP’s approach of One Nation, One Party and One leader was opposed to the very idea of India’s pluralism and federal structure

May 08, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni (right) and agricultural economist T.N. Prakash Kammaradi addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni (right) and agricultural economist T.N. Prakash Kammaradi addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Holding the ruling BJP at the Centre and the State responsible for skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, the “unprecedented unemployment” and communal disharmony, Sudheendra Kulkarni, a political analyst who had worked as an advisor to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and T.N. Prakash Kammardi, an agricultural economist and former chairman of Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission, called upon the people to defeat the saffron party and elect Congress in the imminent Assembly Elections in the State.

“BJP claims that a double-engine government – single party in power at the Centre and the State – would help for development. Our experience showed that it did not facilitate the development of the State through BJP is in power at the State and the Centre. It failed to control the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. It failed to provide jobs to the youth. It failed to maintain peace, harmony and order in the society,” Mr. Kulkarni said at a media conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Criticising BJP’s approach of One Nation, One Party and One leader, Mr. Kulkarni said that the approach was opposed to the very idea of India’s pluralism and federal structure.

“BJP wants to destroy the socio-cultural diversities and make the country a unitary system ruled by a dictator, just like we see one in China. It wants a double-engine government driven by a single driver. It goes against India’s tradition. It goes against the very concept of democracy and the Indian Constitution. We should not allow this to happen. Ours is a multiparty Parliamentary system. Democracy is its foundation. People are free to elect any party in the State or at the Centre. It is the duty of the Union Government to treat all the State governments equally irrespective of the party in rule. But, the BJP is threatening to cut the Union Government’s assistance to Karnataka if BJP is defeated here,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP often give slogan of Sab Ka Sath and Sab Ka Vikas,” he added, “but they have not given a single ticket to the Muslim community which accounts for around 13% of the State’s population. It shows the hollowness of the slogan”.

Mr. Kammardi upheld the Congress manifesto which promised for giving legal backing to MSP [Minimum Support Price MSP] withdrawing anti-farmer legislation and held that the moves would stabilise farmers’ income.

Both Mr. Kulkarni and Mr. Kammaradi appealed to the people to elect the maximum number of Congress candidates leaving no room for BJP to poach elected representatives from other parties as part of its “Operation Lotus” after the election.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.