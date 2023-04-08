Sudeep’s campaign for BJP: No bar on commercial screenings, says EC

April 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following a demand seeking a ban on the display and screening of advertisements and movies featuring Kannada actor Sudeep, who is the BJP’s star campaigner now, the Election Commission (EC) has made it clear that there can be no bar on commercial screenings.

“We can only ban the screening of films featuring actors who are contesting polls or campaigning on Doordarshan, which is run by public funds,” Venkatesh Kumar R., Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), told The Hindu on Saturday.

“The Election Commission of India (EC) had, in 2014, written to Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, and Chief Electoral Officers of all States that telecast of films and commercial advertisements involving film actors who are contesting elections will not be restrained on TV channels or cinema theatres. However, telecast of such feature films (other than commercial advertisements) will not be allowed on Doordarshan during the period of the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC), considering that Doordarshan is run on public funds,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petitions to EC

After Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that Mr. Sudeep would campaign for him and the BJP, the EC has received several petitions seeking a ban on the screening and telecast of movies, shows, and commercials featuring the actor till the elections are over.

“We have received petitions from the All-India Lawyers Union (Karnataka unit), from advocate and general secretary of the JD(S) legal wing Pradeep Kumar and another independent advocate. All of them have said that advertisements, posters, and promotional events featuring the actor must not be shown on television and other media until the conclusion of the Karnataka polls. Also, they have asked that posters of the star must be removed from public places. We have translated the petitions and sent them to the EC. The 2014 norm will hold good unless the EC takes a different view,” he said.

Responding to the EC’s stand, JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said no person with affiliation to a particular party should be shown on the big screen or any audio-visual medium. “There is a difference between a star campaigner and a campaigner who is a star. In this case, Mr. Sudeep is a campaigner who is a star. He has officially made it clear that he is inclined towards a particular political ideology. Although he has not joined the party, he is a part of the party now,” Mr. Ahmed said, adding that there have been instances in the past when screening of some Bollywood actors, who had a political background, had been banned during elections.

Star can campaign only for party

The Additional CEO said a star can campaign only for the party and all expenses incurred towards them would be linked to the party’s account. “If the star campaigns for an individual candidate, half of the electioneering expenses will be deducted from the candidates’ account. If he/she campaigns for more than one candidate, then 50% of the expenses will be divided between the candidates,” the official said. Three accounting teams of expenditure observers would scrutinise the expenditure, he added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, political parties that brought star campaigners to the State spent a substantial sum on their travel. According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch, nearly 93% of the total travel expenditure reported by parties was spent on the star campaigners.

Congress hopes to rope in Ramya

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee is hoping to rope in Kannada actor Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, as its star campaigner.

Sources in the Congress said the actor is likely to campaign along with other Kannada actors — Bhavana, Jaimala, and Sadhu Kokila — across the State.

Political parties are yet to finalise their list of star campaigners in Karnataka. The list of such campaigners should be submitted to the Elelction Commission (EC) within seven days of the notification of the polls on April 13.

BJP’s list sent to high command

A BJP spokesperson said the party’s list of star campaigners is ready and has been sent to the high command for approval.

The EC had in October 2020 reduced the number of star campaigners for recognised national and State parties from 40 to 30 and unrecognised registered parties from 20 each to 15, in order to reduce large crowds during the pandemic. However, this was restored to the pre-COVID numbers in February 2022 during the Assembly elections in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.