ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeep hits the campaign trail in Belagavi

May 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

He takes part in roadshows in Kittur, Belagavi North, Belagavi South in favour of BJP nominees

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sudeep along with Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi taking part in a roadshow in favour of BJP candidate Ravi Patil in Belagavi North constituency on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Actor Sudeep campaigned for some BJP nominees in Belagavi district on Monday.

He took part in roadshows in favour of Mahantesh Dodagoudar, BJP MLA who is seeking re-election from Kittur, Ravi Patil from Belagavi North and Abhay Patil from Belagavi South.

However, poll officials cancelled Sudeep’s roadshow in Belagavi Rural constituency, as a precautionary measure after a murder was reported from Nesargi village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeep addressed the crowds on the way for a few minutes. In Kittur, he said that Mr. Dodagoudar was among the most polite politicians he had met. “Your MLA has not only remained a common man among you and listened to your grievances, but also taken up several development schemes in Kittur taluk. He needs your blessings to go back to Bengaluru as a legislator,” he said.

In Belagavi North, Sudeep waved at fans and yielded to requests from the crowd to recite some dialogues from the film Madakari Nayaka.

BJP nominee Ravi Patil accompanied him. “Please elect him. Ravi Patil is a doctor who will find the cures for all the ills of society,” the actor said.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, BJP leader Murughendragouda Patil and others were present.

In Belagavi South, Sudeep campaigned for Abhay Patil, MLA and BJP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US