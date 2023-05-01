Sudeep hits the campaign trail in Belagavi

May 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Actor Sudeep campaigned for some BJP nominees in Belagavi district on Monday.

He took part in roadshows in favour of Mahantesh Dodagoudar, BJP MLA who is seeking re-election from Kittur, Ravi Patil from Belagavi North and Abhay Patil from Belagavi South.

However, poll officials cancelled Sudeep’s roadshow in Belagavi Rural constituency, as a precautionary measure after a murder was reported from Nesargi village.

Sudeep addressed the crowds on the way for a few minutes. In Kittur, he said that Mr. Dodagoudar was among the most polite politicians he had met. “Your MLA has not only remained a common man among you and listened to your grievances, but also taken up several development schemes in Kittur taluk. He needs your blessings to go back to Bengaluru as a legislator,” he said.

In Belagavi North, Sudeep waved at fans and yielded to requests from the crowd to recite some dialogues from the film Madakari Nayaka.

BJP nominee Ravi Patil accompanied him. “Please elect him. Ravi Patil is a doctor who will find the cures for all the ills of society,” the actor said.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, BJP leader Murughendragouda Patil and others were present.

In Belagavi South, Sudeep campaigned for Abhay Patil, MLA and BJP candidate.