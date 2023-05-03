ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeep campaigns for Ameenraddi Yalagi, Narasimha Naik

May 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Kichha Sudeep and BJP leaders taking part in a roadshow in Shorapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Kichha Sudeep participated in roadshows in Kembhavi town which falls under Shahapur Assembly Constituency and Rangampet in Shorapur city under Shorapur Assembly Constituency and appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi and Narasimha Naik, respectively, on Wednesday.

Sudeep was accompanied by Mr. Yalagi and Mr. Naik in their respective constituencies.

He said that he campaigned for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier. And, now, “I am campaigning for the BJP candidates,” he added.

“Mr. Naik is friend of mine. He has stood behind you. He has developed the constituency by bringing new projects. You should vote for him to serve you again,” Sudeep said in Shorapur where thousands of people greeted him with enthusiasm and shouted slogans favouring the BJP and Sudeep.

Earlier, in Kembhavi, he appealed to people to vote for Mr. Yalagi, while urging him to work for the people after his election.

