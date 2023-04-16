ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhanshu Trivedi refutes the charge that BJP neglected Lingayats

April 16, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The party national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member says, ‘we have an army of Lingayat leaders and we have given a large number of ticket to them’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi inaugurating the party media office in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has denied allegations that the party has neglected Lingayats.

“We have given a large number of ticket to Lingayats. It is not right to say that some leaders are quitting the party as we have neglected Lingayats. The BJP has a large army of Lingayat leaders,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the BJP media office near Kolhapur Circle in Belagavi on Sunday.

“A big party like the BJP faces some inevitability. It has to accept all of them and move ahead. That does not mean that leaders should worry about such things, take them personally and leave the party,” he said.

“It is not a good idea to change parties. There is not a single example of a leader doing well after quitting the BJP, as he felt dejected,” Mr Trivedi said.

He said that the BJP is following the principles of Sri Basaveshwara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said this, in national and international platforms. Mr Modi has announced that the Anubhava Mantapa founded by Sri Basaveshwara was based on Parliamentary principles of healthy debate and discussion. “His principles of equality and fraternity, freedom of speech are the guiding principles of our modern era democracy,” Mr. Trivedi said.

He said that the Union government led by Mr. Modi is properly managing security-related issues on the one hand and pro-people administration on the other. “The B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai governments in Karnataka have implemented several development programmes that have benefited all sections of society,” he said.

He listed several development programmes and welfare schemes of the Union and State governments.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, M.B. Zirali and other leaders were present.

