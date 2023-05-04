Stars campaign in Varuna: Somanna takes potshots at Siddaramaiah

May 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resumed his campaign in Varuna after a break for touring the State, BJP candidate for Varuna and Housing Minister V. Somanna on Thursday took a dig at the former CM for bringing film stars to face him in the elections.

“I am happy that Mr. Siddaramaiah had to bring the film stars and star campaigners to contest one Somanna,” he said, on a sarcastic note, while campaigning with his supporters in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Somanna, who has locked horns with the political heavyweight in the high-voltage battle, said Mr. Siddaramaiah has become frustrated over my contest against him. “He is not the Siddaramaiah I have seen,” he said, while commenting on sandalwood stars campaigning for the former CM.

Mr. Somanna said Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier said that he would come to Varuna only once for campaigning after filing the nomination papers but he has come here for the second time. “I heard film stars Shivarajkumar, ‘Duniya’ Vijay, and Ramya are campaigning for him. I can clearly understand Mr. Siddaramaiah’s condition over my contest.”

On the campaigning by Mr. Shivarajkumar, Mr. Somanna said: “I have known Dr. Rajkumar’s family for over 40 years. I built a 210-bed hospital in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru. I don’t know why he (Mr. Shivarajkumar) did this, but I respect him.”