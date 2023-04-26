HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Star campaigners of Congress, BJP to visit Shivamogga

April 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties — the Congress and the BJP — have scheduled the visits of star campaigners in Shivamogga district. AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Shivamogga on Thursday.

Congress district unit president H.S. Sundaresh informed the media that both Mr. Gandhi and Ms. Gandhi will interact with Congress candidates in Shivamogga. The party workers would not get a chance to attend the meeting. The party is yet to finalise the venue of the meeting.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K. Annamalai will be holding meetings in the city. The former IPS officer will interact with representatives of Tamil people at 10.30 a.m. Later, he will hold another meeting in the evening.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda is expected to visit Sorab on Friday. BJP national organising secretary B.L. Santosh will hold a meeting in Shivamogga on April 30.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.