Srinivas Prasad accuses Siddaramaiah of ‘’suppressing’’ Dalit leaders

May 03, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad who is campaigning in Varuna for the last few days flayed former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and accused him of ‘’suppressing’’ the growth of Dalit leaders.

Addressing the SC Morcha of the BJP at Nadanahalli in Varuna on Wednesday, Mr. Prasad said that the party would come to power with a majority of its own and the Congress had only betrayed the cause of Dalits.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take stock of the condition of the Dalits even after 75 years of Independence, the Congress had failed to deliver, Mr. Prasad added. Lashing out at Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Prasad said he ensured the defeat of G. Parameshwara in pursuit of his ambition to become the Chief Minister of the State. He is not allowing the growth of the Dalits.

Describing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge as an ‘opportunist’, Mr. Prasad said he was never a crusader of Dalit causes.

Mr. Prasad, who had been maintaining a low profile for the greater part of the campaigning, has become active in the last two days. He is investing his time in Varuna where Mr. Siddaramaiah is pitted against V. Somanna of the BJP and is striving to swing the Dalit vote against the Congress. He conducted a similar campaign in the constituency on Tuesday as well. Mr. Prasad fell out with Mr. Siddaramaiah in 2016 after being dropped from the latter’s Cabinet and joined the BJP and has been gunning for him ever since.