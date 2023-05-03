ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Prasad accuses Siddaramaiah of ‘’suppressing’’ Dalit leaders

May 03, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad speaking at a meeting of the SC Morcha in Varuna constituency of Mysuru district and campaigning for V. Somanna, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad who is campaigning in Varuna for the last few days flayed former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and accused him of ‘’suppressing’’ the growth of Dalit leaders.

Addressing the SC Morcha of the BJP at Nadanahalli in Varuna on Wednesday, Mr. Prasad said that the party would come to power with a majority of its own and the Congress had only betrayed the cause of Dalits.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take stock of the condition of the Dalits even after 75 years of Independence, the Congress had failed to deliver, Mr. Prasad added. Lashing out at Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Prasad said he ensured the defeat of G. Parameshwara in pursuit of his ambition to become the Chief Minister of the State. He is not allowing the growth of the Dalits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge as an ‘opportunist’, Mr. Prasad said he was never a crusader of Dalit causes.

Mr. Prasad, who had been maintaining a low profile for the greater part of the campaigning, has become active in the last two days. He is investing his time in Varuna where Mr. Siddaramaiah is pitted against V. Somanna of the BJP and is striving to swing the Dalit vote against the Congress. He conducted a similar campaign in the constituency on Tuesday as well. Mr. Prasad fell out with Mr. Siddaramaiah in 2016 after being dropped from the latter’s Cabinet and joined the BJP and has been gunning for him ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US