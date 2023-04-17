HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srikanth Nagamarapalli to contest from Bidar on JD(S) ticket

April 17, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to release the list of candidates for about 50 remaning seats in the next two days even as BJP leader from Bidar North Srikanth Nagamarapalli joined the party late on Sunday night after he was denied ticket by the saffron party.

He will contest on JD(S) ticket from Bidar North. Mr. Srikanth is son of former Home and Forest Minister the late Gurupadappa Nagmarapalli.

Party sources said that it had decided to not contest from four seats. They include Nanjangud (SC) reserved constituency where the Darshan, son of former KPCC working president the late R. Dhruvanarayan is contesting. The party is supporting the CPM candidate in Bagepalli, MIM candidate in Vijayapura, and an independent in Shikaripura.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.