Speculations of ‘security breach’ during PM’s roadshow in Mysuru

April 30, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A television footage of what is purported to be a mobile phone landing on the vehicle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Mysuru, has led to speculation of ‘‘security breach’‘.

The roadshow was held on Sunday, April 30, and people, lined up on both sides of the road, were showering petals on Mr. Modi. At one point near the small clock tower on the Sayyaji Rao Road, a rectangular object with bright panel landing on the vehicle, was displayed on the screen. It is speculated that the mobile set had slipped out of the hands of an admirer showering petals and the handset too landed on the vehicle along with the flowers.

However, the officials were tight-lipped about the incident and did not receive calls or clarify while a section of them even denied knowledge of such an incident having taken place.

