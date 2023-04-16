Spectre of rebellion in Chickpet for Congress

April 16, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Bengaluru

Former Mayor and Congress ticket aspirant from Chickpet constituency Gangambike Mallikarjun, who had recently filed her nomination as an independent candidate and from Indian National Congress, has failed to make the cut in the third list of candidates released by Congress on Saturday. The party has fielded former MLA R. V. Devaraj from the constituency. This has raised the spectre of dissidence and rebel candidate against Congress in the constituency.

Ms. Mallikarjun, a close associate and follower of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, had filed two sets of nominations, one as an INC candidate and the other as an Independent on Thursday. She had taken out a procession of thousands of party workers and filed her nominations along with another aspirant KGF Babu, who made his wife Shaziya Tarannum file a nomination as an independent. The two had claimed to work together no matter who got the ticket.

However, Mr. Devaraj got the ticket on Saturday. Ms. Mallikarjun told mediapersons that she was disappointed that she was denied the party ticket. “I was very confident that my party would recognise the work of a woman and give me an opportunity. I filed my nomination as it was an auspicious day. Now I have to consult party workers who supported me and the party leaders and take a final call,” she said. She was non-committal as to whether she will contest as an Independent or withdraw her nominations. She said there was still time till April 24 to withdraw nominations.

Meanwhile, three BJP candidates N. Chandra from Shivajinagar, K.R. Sridhara from BTM Layout and H.C. Thammesh Gowda from Byatarayanapura filed their nominations on Saturday.