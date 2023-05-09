ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains to clear rush during polling

May 09, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway will run the following special trains to clear the extra rush during the polling day ) in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway will run the following special trains to clear the extra rush on May 10 in Karnataka, a release said.

Accordingly Train Nos. 06585/06586 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Belagavi – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special (1 trip): Train No. 06585 will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 8:30 p.m. on May 9, 2023, and reach at Belagavi at 8.20 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06586 will leave Belagavi at 5.30 p.m. on May 10 and reach Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 5 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06587 will leave Yesvantpur at 11:55 p.m. on May 9 and reach at Murdeshwar at 12:55 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06588 will leave Murdeshwar at 1:30 p.m. on May 10 and reach Yesvantpur at 4 a.m. the next day.

Similarly Train No. 06597 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 5 p.m. on May 9 and reach at Bidar at 7.20 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06598 will leave Bidar at 8 p.m. on May 10 and reach Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11 a.m. the next day.

SWR will also increase the number of coaches for ten trains on May 9, 10 and 11, the release said.

