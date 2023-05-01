ADVERTISEMENT

Special promises for Bengaluru and other regions

May 01, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling BJP’s poll manifesto has presented separate vision for seven different geographical areas, including Bengaluru.

For Bengaluru, it has promised to set up a world class multi-modal transport hub similar to WTC transport hub in New York that will act as a single central node for all public and on-demand transport services. It has also promised to create a Bengaluru Unified Transit Network, which is inspired by Transport for London, to revolutionise the city’s commuter experience through public engagement and continuous evolution. This is in addition to the promise to develop a comprehensive mobile app that integrates AI-driven solutions to tackle Bengaluru’s traffic challenges.

Similarly, the manifesto has presented vision documents for Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, Malnad, and Old Mysore region.

