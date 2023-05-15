Sowmya Reddy seeks support to fight ‘injustice’

May 15, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar election result controversy continued to rage on a day later, as the former MLA Sowmya Reddy, who lost by a slim margin to the BJP candidate, sought “continued support” to fight the injustice of “foul play“.

On Saturday, after multiple rounds of counting and examination of votes, at midnight it was declared that the BJP candidate C.K. Ramamurthy defeated Ms. Reddy of the Congress by 16 votes.

The Congress had accused the officials of “twisting” the results by considering the postal ballots which were initially rejected.

Ms. Reddy reached out to the party workers and the public through a social media post on Twitter. “Grateful for all my people of Jayangar who voted for me and the INC Karnataka cadre and leaders who had my back throughout. Thanks to thousands of you who have showed solidarity. I plead for your continued support to fight this injustice of foul play in the Jayanagar elections.”

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, MP of Bengaluru South, tweeted that Mr. Ramamurthy has “reclaimed the constituency in a befitting tribute to late B.N. Vijayakumar.”

On Sunday, the newly elected MLA with other leaders of the party met relatives of the late B.N. Vijayakumar.