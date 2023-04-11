Sourabh Chopra to be JD(S) candidate from Saundatti Assembly constituency

April 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy visited Saundatti in Belagavi district on Tuesday, to induct rebel Congress leader Sourabh Chopra, into his party.

Mr. Kumaraswamy welcomed Sourabh Chopra by giving him a party flag and a green shawl.

The former Chief Minister had lunch with the members of the Chopra family on Bazaar Road in Saundatti.

He announced that Sourabh Chopra will be the Janata Dal(S) nominee from Saundatti.

“Sourabh Chopra’s father Anand Chopra was a philanthropist. He was a leader who helped countless people. He had established contact with the poor and common people of Saundatti. He lost the last elections with a small margin,” Mr. Kumaraswamy.

“It is very sad that Anand Chopra died at a very young age. However, the Congress has betrayed the trust of the Chopra family. We will organise a Janata Dal(S) rally in support of Sourabh Chopra in Saundatti on April 17. On April 18, he will file his nomination papers,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

“I was pained to see that Sourabh Chopra and his mother were in tears after they were denied ticket. I consider him my brother and not just my party colleague,” he said.

Janata Dal(S) district president Shankar Madalagi and party leader Pratapgouda Patil were present.