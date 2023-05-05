Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Hubballi

May 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi along with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will canvass for party candidates in Hubballi on Saturday.

According to Congress leaders Manickam Tagore and Prasad Abbayya, Ms. Sonia will canvass for the Congress candidates of all the seven constituencies in Dharwad district at an election rally in Hubballi on Saturday.

The rally will be held at Young Starts Sports Ground in settlement locality of Hubballi from 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be Ms. Sonia’s only election rally in Karnataka and she would return to Delhi after attending the event. One among the Congress candidates in Dharwad district is former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP recently to join Congress.