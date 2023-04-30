Somanna’s ‘bid’ to influence JD(S) candidate attracts ECI’s attention

April 30, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission has taken serious note of the matter in which an audio clip was circulated on social media where an attempt was made allegedly by V. Somanna, BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar, to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Alur Mallu, JD(S) candidate, from the same constituency to withdraw candidature by offering money and government vehicle. An FIR has been filed in the matter under Section 171E and 171 F of IPC in the Town Police Station, Chamarajanagar, according to a press release.

Further, the commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation.

“For conviction under Section 171E and 171 F of IPC, 1860, the election can be annulled on account of corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the candidate may be disqualified under section 8 (1) (a) of the R.P. Act, 1951,” stated the release.

