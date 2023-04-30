ADVERTISEMENT

Somanna’s ‘bid’ to influence JD(S) candidate attracts ECI’s attention

April 30, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation

The Hindu Bureau

V. Somanna. File. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Election Commission has taken serious note of the matter in which an audio clip was circulated on social media where an attempt was made allegedly by V. Somanna, BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar, to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Alur Mallu, JD(S) candidate, from the same constituency to withdraw candidature by offering money and government vehicle. An FIR has been filed in the matter under Section 171E and 171 F of IPC in the Town Police Station, Chamarajanagar, according to a press release.

Further, the commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation.

“For conviction under Section 171E and 171 F of IPC, 1860, the election can be annulled on account of corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the candidate may be disqualified under section 8 (1) (a) of the R.P. Act, 1951,” stated the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US