Somanna questions Siddaramaiah’s contribution to Varuna Assembly constituency

May 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Siddaramaiah has represented the constituency twice since it came into being, in 2008 while his son has served as an MLA for one term between 2018 and 2023. Yet, he has failed to leave his footprint of development in the constituency, the Minister says

The Hindu Bureau

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is also the BJP candidate for Varuna assembly segment, participated in an interaction programme with reporters organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on Sunday, May 7. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is contesting from Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru as a BJP candidate, has questioned former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s contribution to the constituency.

Participating in an interaction programme organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) here on Sunday, May 7, Mr. Somanna said Mr. Siddaramaiah has represented the constituency twice since it came into being in 2008 while his son has served as an MLA for one term between 2018 and 2023.  

Yet, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had served as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Chief Minister after his election from the constituency, had failed to leave his “footprint” of development in the constituency, he said.

Accusing Mr Siddaramaiah of neglecting the constituency, Mr. Somanna said he had taken up several developmental works including opening of hospitals, colleges and providing drinking water besides ensuring cleanliness and peace in Govindarajanagar Assembly segment that he had represented.

“I have been chosen by the BJP leadership to convert Varuna into another Govindarajanagar,” he said.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah was fortunate to be elected from the constituency even though he did not do any work. “But, luck also has its limitations,” Mr. Somanna said.

Allocation of houses

With regard to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s allegation that Mr. Somanna had failed to allot even a single house, as a Housing Minister, the BJP candidate claimed that more than 4,000 houses had been allotted to beneficiaries in Varuna constituency alone during the last three years.

The erstwhile Congress Government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced about 8 to 10 lakh houses, but left no money for implementing the scheme, he lamented.

He asked Mr. Siddaramaiah if he was gripped by fear of losing the elections by referring to campaign in the constituency with a battery of film personalities even though he had earlier declared that he would only file his nomination papers and would not campaign.

Mr. Somanna said he respected the family of film actor Dr. Rajkumar, but was disappointed with the participation of his family members’ in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s campaign in the constituency.

He also dismissed the charges that the BJP leadership was making him a sacrificial lamb by asking him to contest from Varuna while also claiming that Mr. Siddaramaiah was dreaming about becoming Chief Minister again.

