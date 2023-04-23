Somanna promises to do a ‘Govindarajanagar’ in Varuna constituency

April 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Assuring positive change in Varuna which has been held by the Congress ever since the constituency was carved out in 2008, V. Somanna has promised to do a Govindarajanagar in Mysuru hinterland.

Somanna’s reference to Govindarajanagar – a constituency in Bengaluru from where he was elected in 2018 – stems from the repeated rebuke by Mr. Siddaramaiah of the Congress against whom he is pitted — and who has dubbed him as an ‘’outsider’’ with ‘’no links’’ — and by inference no locus standi or connection — with respect to Varuna.

As a result, Somanna is forced to clarify his position in every speech he makes in the constituency and so it was again on Sunday, April 23, when he hit the track to cover the vast swathe of Varuna constituency spread across parts of Mysuru, T. Narsipura and Nanjangud taluks of the district.

Though he had a tight itinerary commencing from 7 a.m., his convoy of supporters reached the first scheduled stop at Bhugathalli on the Mysuru-Bannur Road on the outskirts of the city a little after 9 a.m. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who accompanied Mr. Somanna described ‘’Mysuru as the land of the maharajas who welcomed people from across India’’ in a bid to blunt the Congress criticism against Somanna that he was an ‘’outsider’’. He reminded the crowd that it was under Somanna that Dasara was conducted in a grand manner in a bid to strike an emotional chord with the crowd.

Govindarajanagar un Bengaluru

Mr. Somanna, on his part, said he was new to Varuna but vowed to repeat the work carried out in Govindarajanagar which, he claimed, was ‘’number 1’’ in State with respect to development. ‘’You have given 15 years time for Congress but all I seek is one term or 5 years to make a difference. I have apprised myself of the shortcomings in the constituency, will prepare a blueprint and chalk out an action plan to shore up infrastructure and bring about the change you all seek’’, said Mr. Somanna.

From Bhugathalli, the convoy moved on to Vajamangala studded with coconut plantations and farm houses on the periphery while the older settlements and neighbourhood clusters are in the interior. A road show punctuated by slogans of ‘’Bharat Mata Ki Jai’’ rent the air and as the road got narrower Somanna ditched the vehicle and preferred to walk, greeting people and seeking votes for ‘’development’’.

At Vajamangala, Mr. Somanna said ‘’some people’’ – with reference to Siddaramaiah – had questioned his contribution to Varuna. ‘’I can only point to what has been done in Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru and the improvements brought about in Chamarajanagar as the district in-charge Minister. Once elected, Varuna will be on the forefront of all development parameter,’’ promised Mr. Somanna.

From Vajamangala, where he broke for breakfast at around 11.30 a.m. and clearly 3 hours behind schedule, the BJP convoy headed for Halagaiahanahundi, Varuna, Dandikere, Pillahalli, Chikkahalli etc and was expected to cover 30 villages and gram panchayats by the end of the day.

The thrust of the campaign speech throughout the campaign was development work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai besides reference to Govindarajanagar.