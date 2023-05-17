ADVERTISEMENT

Somanna dubs Congress regime as ‘double steering’ govt.

May 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru V. Somanna took a dig at the Congress regime as a “double steering” government.

Speaking at a function organised to thank the BJP workers in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Somanna referred to the Congress leaders’ repeated complaint that the “double engine” government of the BJP had made no contribution and said he was awaiting what the Congress’ “double steering” government would deliver.

Though he did not directly spell out the tug of war between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar for the Chief Minister’s post, Mr. Somanna left nobody in doubt when he said one leader was swerving to the right while the other was pulling away towards the left. “We don’t know where it will stop,” he said.

Mr. Somanna said he came to contest from Varuna after receiving directions from the BJP leadership. Though he represented Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency, which has been developed, Mr. Somanna said he did not look behind when the party leadership assigned Varuna to him.

“I came here on the directions of the party leaders to swim against the tide,” he remarked. Mr. Somanna also criticised the “misinformation” spread about him that he will hand over the constituency to his children. He denied that he was planning to bring his children into politics.

Mr. Somanna lost from Varuna as well as Chamarajanagar in the recent elections. While he lost to Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna, he was defeated by former Minister and Congress candidate C. Puttarangashetty in Chamarajanagar.

