Somanna and wife declare assets worth ₹31.61 crore

April 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who filed his nomination papers from Varuna constituency in Mysuru on Monday, and his wife together hold assets worth ₹31.61 crore.

In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission along with the nomination on Monday, Mr. Somanna has declared assets worth ₹ 10.21 crore including ₹ 3.61 crore movable assets while his wife J. Shailaja has assets worth ₹21.40 crore including ₹13.01 crore movable assets.

During the year 2021-22, Mr. Somanna has declared taxable income worth ₹42.28 lakh and agriculture income worth ₹67.94 lakh, which is exempted from income tax. His wife has declared a taxable income of ₹54.80 lakh and agricultural income worth ₹2.47 lakh during 2021-22.

However, Mr. Somanna has liabilities worth ₹2.9 crore while his wife owes ₹4.54 crore to banks, financial institutions and towards other loans.

